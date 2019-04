This week’s Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week is both an athlete and a scholar.

In the classroom, Brody Fuss maintains high marks at Mitchell Elementary; and on the wrestling match he’s always looking to show good sportsmanship to his competitors.

Watch his full segment now; and there’s still time to get your nomination in for this school year for a deserving K-12 student to be selected as the next Star Student of the Week.