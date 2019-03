This week’s Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week keeps plenty busy throughout the year.

PVC Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jody Miles made a surprise visit to Ms. Kearns 4th Grade classroom to surprise Kapri Stover with this weeks honors.

Kapri is involved with dance, softball, volleyball, piano, and also keeps up good grades.

Watch her full segment now… and you can honor a deserving K-12 student to be the next Star Student of the Week by clicking here: