Mitchell banker and avid community supporter passes away

Funeral services will be held in Scottsbluff Tuesday for 68 year old Larry Janecek, long-time local banker and community supporter, who passed away earlier this week in Lubbock, Texas after driving the WNCC women’s basketball team to the National Junior College basketball tournament .

Janecek was the President of Pinnacle Bank in Mitchell for 12 years before his retirement in 2011. And while he was very professional during his financial career, it was his community involvement that many people knew about.

Janecek and his wife Beth were great supporters of WNCC, serving as dorm parents for 25 years. After his retirement he drove a bus for the college and was affectionately known as Mr. Larry by the students. Janecek coached his sons in youth baseball and was a member of numerous organizations. Janecek was President of the Mitchell Economic Development Board, a member of the Mitchell Kiwanis Club, a board member for Festival of Hope for many years, and served as a member of Crimestoppers. Janecek also served on a number of church boards.

Janecek loved classic cars and was Past President and current Chairman of the High Plains Auto Club. Along with Jim Spencer, Janicek was instrumental in organizing the auto club’s annual Father’s Day Rock and Roll Classic Car Show in Gering, which drew hundreds of car enthusiasts every year to the Five Rocks Amphitheater and the Gering Civic Center.

The service for Janecek will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff. In lieu of any flowers, the family says memorials in Larry’s honor may be made in care of Calvary Lutheran Church, or the WNCC Athletic Department