Mitchell Care Center committee wants independent third party help to review facility finances

The Mitchell city council this evening will discuss approving an independent third party to help a council-appointed Care Center committee educate themselves on the finances of the city-owned health care facility.

The long-term health care center’s management group, Rural Health Development, is struggling just to make ends meet and the facility is not generating enough revenue to pay $370,000 left in outstanding bond payments to the city.

Committee Chair Deb Silverman says as lay people they need someone outside the management group to help them look at the facility finances. Silverman said, “we can’t make educated recommendations or discuss needed change without more training from somebody that does not have a vested interest in the business of the Care Center.”

The council was told at a February meeting the bond payments are not in the Care Center’s budget. The health center’s savings account was designed to help make the payments but the savings went from $700,000 to less than $350,000 last year due to repairs, including an overhaul of the sprinkler system.