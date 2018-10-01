Mitchell City Administrator Jeff Sprock selected for similar position in Alliance

The Alliance city council Tuesday night will consider approving a contract with Mitchell City Administrator Jeff Sprock to be the city’s new Deputy City Manager.

The plan is to have Sprock serve in the position beginning November 1st for approximately six months while being mentored by City Manager Rick Kuckkahn, who would then retire with Sprock then succeeding him as City Manager.

Kuckkahn says Sprock , who spent five years in Alliance working with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, is the perfect fit for the position.

Kuckkahn said,” First of all he does have city manager experience, and we were looking for someone with at least a certain amount of city experience, and he has that. And then just his personality and intelligence, in our opinion he is the total package. We are really excited about having someone like him on board. ”

Sprock says he has a lot of friends in Alliance, which he says is a larger community than Mitchell but still very similar in the things they are doing. Sprock says among the projects Alliance is working on is converting their electric meters to an AMI remote system that allows city officials to read the meters from the office.

Sprock has been with the city of Mitchell for three years and says the city has already begin advertising the pending vacancy.