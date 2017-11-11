Mitchell council approves applying for L.B. 840 funds to assist nursing home

The Mitchell city council has approved applying for Scottsbluff and Mitchell L.B. 840 funds to help Mitchell Health Center, Inc with expenses so they can pay off $350,000 in bonds used to make renovations at the facility.

If approved, the money will be used to help pay management fees, and provide technical and education assistance.

Ron Ross is President of Rural Health Development, which is managing the Mitchell Care Center. Ross says L.B. 840 assistance is about financial stability at a time when nursing homes are dealing with a 3% cut in Medicaid reimbursements from the Legislature, causing nursing homes like the one in Alliance to close at the end of this year.

The Mitchell facility has 48 people in the nursing home and another 10 in the assisted living area, the vast majority on Medicaid.