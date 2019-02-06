Mitchell council approves study for blighted, substandard properties

The Mitchell City Council last night unanimously approving a study to help determine blighted and substandard properties throughout the community.

City Administrator Perry Mader tells KNEB News the goal of the study would be to provide tools for future economic development. “It will allow us to move forward with some grant funding, and again to have a better understanding how we want to move forward in the private sector to address some of our housing needs”, says Mader. “So this study is kind of the first step, or one of the steps in the process”.

Mader says a variety of economic development tools, such as Tax Increment Financing, would be available to project developers to help make improvements to properties that fall under the designation.

Final determination of blighted and substandard properties would be up to the city council.