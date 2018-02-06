Mitchell council to consider placing resolutions on May 15th ballot

The Mitchell city council this evening will consider placing on the May 15th ballot a resolution that would allow the council to have more flexibility with the city’s restricted funds.

City Administrator Jeff Sprock says the city has the opportunity to release approximately $380,000 from a restricted use governed by the state. Sprock explained the state requires a lot of this money be used for capital improvements, and the city would continue to use it for that purpose, but also to fund the Police department, library, parks and things like that. Sprock emphasizes it is not a tax increase but a request for the city to have more flexibility in the use of the funds.

The council evening will also consider a resolution that would place an amended economic development plan and continued funding of the plan on the May 15th ballot.

City Administrator Jeff Sprock says the city will hold a public hearing Tuesday evening that explains the amendment to the economic development plan will require an applicant have three years business experience before applying for LB 840 or the equivalent in business training.

Sprock says the city receives just over $120,000 annually in sales tax revenue, with 10% of it going toward the economic development program.

The council this evening will also consider action on a new ordinance that would allow the operation and use of licensed all-terrain and utility type vehicles within the city limits.