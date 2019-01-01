Mitchell couple has first baby of 2019 at Regional West

Regional West Health Services welcomed its first baby of the new year at 5:02 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Charlie Young arrived a couple days before his due date to become the first baby born in 2019 at Regional West’s Birth and Infant Care Center. He is the son of Alex Brannan and Zach Young of Mitchell. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 20 ¼ inches.

Melissa Guerrero, RN, unit charge nurse of Regional West’s Birth and Infant Care Center, presented the family with a variety of baby gifts, which is a Regional West tradition for the first baby born each year at the medical center, as well as a onesie commemorating his status as the first baby born during Regional West Medical Center’s 95th anniversary year