KNEB and Platte Valley Companies have partnered up to recognize kids that excel both in and out of the classroom- in a new segment honoring the ‘Star Student of the Week.’

This week, Mitchell High School Freshman Caden Knutson was honored. Platte Valley Companies associates Justin Murphy and Travis Sell joined KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy to talk to Knutson and Principal Heath Peters, and to present Caden with the award.

Watch the full segment now: