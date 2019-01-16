Mitchell fugitive apprehended in Colorado; facing new charges

A 34-year-old Mitchell man wanted by authorities has been apprehended and is back in custody.

In November, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman put out a public request for tips on the whereabouts of Joseph Anaya. The sheriff says he was wanted in Scotts Bluff County on a variety of charges, including sexual assault of a child and possession of a controlled substance.

On December 27th, a Colorado State Patrol Trooper arrested Anaya in Moffat, Colorado, and he was transported back to the area.

Anaya had posted bond in late September and failed to show up for subsequent court appearances. On Monday in Scotts Bluff County Court, a new felony charge of Failure to Appear was filed.

Court records show that Anaya is scheduled to be back in court today to answer to the latest charge.