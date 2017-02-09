Mitchell golf course to give veterans a break this summer

The Mitchell city council has approved special discounted rates and fees for veterans and active duty military at their golf course.

City Administrator Jeff Sprock says veterans this year will receive a 10% discount on daily fees and a 15% reduction on a season pass. Sprock says the idea came from course superintendent Josh Kent after he went to a conference.

Sprock also says the Mitchell golf course will also have a free day for veterans at the golf course. The date has yet to be determined.

The city is also considering establishing an official emergency snow route policy. Sprock says the city does have streets that are identified as priorities for snow removal but nothing actually set in policy.

The emergency snow route policies in Scottsbluff and Gering not only establish priority streets for snow removal but also request residents on those streets remove vehicles to make it easier for snow removal crews.