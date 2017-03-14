class="post-template-default single single-post postid-222019 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Mitchell invites public to workshop and electric utility tour

BY Kevin Mooney | March 14, 2017
The city of Mitchell is inviting the public is invited to learn about the city’s electric system Wednesday.

City Administrator Jeff Sprock says Carol Brehm with the Nebraska Municipal Power Pool will be conducting a 2 p.m. workshop for the city’s Board of Public Works, and the public is invited to take part and then go on a tour of the electric utility afterwards.

Sprock  says tour stops include discussing the city’s electric meters, considering why an arc flash study may be needed and reviewing the city’s two substations.

Sprock says the electric infrastructure is aging and those on the tour will have a chance to see where some issues need to be addressed., both underground and above ground.

Participants should bring their own vehicle for the tour, which will span a good portion of the city.

