Mitchell man arrested for burglarizing Humane Society

A 27-year-old Mitchell man has been arrested on a Burglary charge for breaking into the Panhandle Humane Society over the weekend.

Court documents say that Scottsbluff Police responded to the Humane Society in response to a burglary alarm going off. When they arrived, officers discovered entry was gained through a window on the north side of the building and found one of the dog kennels was left open.

Humane Society staff confirmed that the dog “Kaiser” was missing, and while authorities were still on scene someone called and found Kaiser walking on the pathway with a man identified as Jeffrey McRae.

Surveillance footage showed McRae entering the building, removing the dog and exiting through the back door. When interviewed, McRae reportedly confessed to breaking in and taking the dog. He was arrested and booked into the Scotts Bluff County Jail; McRae will make his first appearance on the charge on Monday.