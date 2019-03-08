Mitchell man charged for sending lewd and sexually explicit texts to 13-year-old boy

A 24-year-old Mitchell man and lifetime registered sex offender has been arrested for sending sexually explicit photos and text messages to a 13-year-old boy.

Scottsbluff Police say their investigation began in November, and the child said a man- later identified as Conrad Newman- had been sending him sexually explicit texts.

Court documents say that Newman also sent lewd photos and requested that the 13-year-old send him photos as well.

A warrant for Newman’s arrest was issued on December 13th, and was served earlier this month. He is now facing a felony charge of Enticement by an Electronic Communication Device, and was scheduled to make his first appearance on the charge on Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court.

Newman is also a lifetime registered sex offender. In 2014 he was convicted of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault where the victim was a minor, and in 2016 he was convicted of Attempted Debauching of a Minor.