Mitchell man charged in eight count federal indictment

The federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has charged a 23-year-old Mitchell man in an eight-count indictment.

Logan P. Reifschneider is facing federal charges including: Aggravated Identity Theft, False Statements to a Financial Institution, and Unauthorized Use of Access Devices.

Reifschneider’s indictment says that back in 2011, he made a false statement on a credit card application for the Navy Federal Credit Union. Despite being 16-years-old at the time, it states that he said he was a civilian employee of the U.S. Department of Defense and was assigned to the USS Ardent.

The indictment continues that in September 2018, he made a false statement in a loan application saying that another person had agreed to be a cosigner.

For those two actions, he is charged with separate counts of making False Statements to a Financial Institution. The maximum possible penalty if convicted on these charges is 30 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a 5-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

Reifschneider is also charged with two counts of Unauthorized Use of an Access Device. The first count stems from actions from July to September of 2015, and the second count stems from actions from May of 2016 to January of 2017. Both charges indicated those transactions resulted in obtaining things of value totaling more than $1,000.

The maximum possible penalty if convicted on these charges is 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a 3-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

The last four charges are for Aggravated Identity Theft, including using names and Social Security numbers belonging to other people.

The maximum possible penalty if convicted on these last four charges is 2 years’ imprisonment consecutive, a $250,000 fine, a 3-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.