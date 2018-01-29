Mitchell man charged with 3rd Degree Sexual Assault of Child

A 33-year-old Mitchell man is behind bars following a sexual assault of a child investigation conducted by the Gering Police Department.

Court documents say Joseph Anaya is charged with 3rd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. During a CAPstone interview, the 9-year-old victim said that Anaya grabbed her buttocks and and called her sexy.

The victim also said that on several occasions Anaya was watching pornography on his phone while she was present.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Friday, and he is being detained at the Gering jail on a $150,000 bond at 10%. He is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charge on Monday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.