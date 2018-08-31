Mitchell man convicted of sexually assaulting young girl

A 33-year-old Mitchell man has been found guilty of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and obstructing a police officer.

Joseph Anaya was convicted in a Gering Police case involving a nine year old girl, who during a CAPstone interview said that Anaya grabbed her buttocks and and called her sexy.

The victim also said that on several occasions Anaya was watching pornography on his phone while she was present.

Anaya could get up to four years in prison for the two convictions when he is sentenced October 15th following the two day trial.