Mitchell man dies in Sunday evening pursuit

A 37 year old Mitchell man was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident which followed a pursuit that began in Mitchell Sunday night.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as 37 year old Joseph Roy Anthony Beeler of Mitchell.

According the the Sheriff’s Office, around 9:50 p.m. a Mitchell Police officer responded to a call about a pickup driving the wrong way on Highway 26.

The vehicle initially stopped at the Mitchell Kwik-Stop, and the driver sped off onto Highway 26 eastbound towards Scottsbluff as the Mitchell officer was exiting his car.

As the vehicle was fleeing, the Sheriff’s Office says the truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 26, at times traveling in the wrong lane of traffic and at speeds in excess of 95 mph.

Deputies attempted to deploy spike strips west of Scottsbluff but the driver avoided them.

The vehicle then turned right onto Avenue I in Scottsbluff and the pursuit continued with the vehicle crossing the railroad tracks before crashing into a large tree in the front yard of a residence at 2029 Avenue I, resulting in the driver being ejected from the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Department says Beeler was pronounced dead at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into the crash, and was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, Scottsbluff Police Department, Mitchell Police Department and the Scottsbluff Fire Department.