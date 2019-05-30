Mitchell man faces 10 years in prison on latest meth arrest

A 48-year-old Mitchell man could be facing a mandatory minimum of ten years in prison following his latest arrest.

Gering Police arrested Cleveland Burnett last week after officers saw him walking towards his car on 13th Street. Officers confirmed that Burnett had a warrant for his arrest issued earlier this month after failing to pay a $300 fine for a marijuana possession infraction out of Cheyenne County.

When searched, officers found a bag containing four grams methamphetamine in his sweatshirt pocket. Inside the vehicle, police also found a glass meth pipe, a digital scale, and a knife.

He was arrested on new charges of: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person, and also faces a Habitual Criminal Enhancement.

Burnett already has felony convictions out of Scotts Bluff County for Attempted Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and was sentenced to 3 to 6 years in prison back in 2016 in that case.

Additionally, in 2014 he was was convicted on a felony charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and was sentenced to 30 months of Intensive Supervised Probation.

Now, prosecutors have added the Habitual Criminal Enhancement for his latest arrest, and if convicted in a third felony case he would face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison in addition to the prison term for the current felony charges.

Burnett will be arraigned on the latest charges next Friday in Scotts Bluff County District Court.