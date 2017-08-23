Mitchell man hospitalized after car-bicycle accident early Tuesday morning

A 68 year old Mitchell man is in fair condition after the bicycle he was riding was struck from behind on Highway 26 west of Scottsbluff.

Ace Backer was taken to Regional West Medical Center with a broken leg and rib injuries after the 4:15 a.m. Tuesday morning accident, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Patrol says the bicycle and the vehicle were both eastbound when the accident occurred. The trooper said Backer appeared to be riding just onto the shoulder of the road when the car driven by 29 year old Jessica Reichert of Bayard struck the back of the bicycle, which the Patrol said had flashing lights on the back of it. Backer was also wearing reflective gear.

Reichert was not cited for anything regarding the accident but was ticketed for expired registration.