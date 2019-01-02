class="post-template-default single single-post postid-356626 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Mitchell man nabbed in December WING drug bust arrested again

BY Ryan Murphy | January 2, 2019
David Loos in his December 31st Booking Photo (Left) and December 17th Booking Photo (Right) [SBCDC Booking Photos]

A Mitchell man who was arrested during a December drug bust conducted by the WING Drug Task Force is back behind bars just days after posting bail.

66-year-old David Loos was arrested on December 17th after authorities found a large amount of meth, firearms, and marijuana on his property. Following his arraignment in District Court on December 28th, Loos posted $25,000-  10% of his $250,000 bond-  and was set to appear for a Plea in Abatement on February 14th.

On December 31, a search warrant was executed on his residence on Spring Creek Road. Deputies found Loos sitting at a desk, and inside it they found a baggie with methamphetamine, a loaded 9mm handgun, and a glass pipe with suspected meth residue inside of it.

Loos was arrested on charges of: Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm during the the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He will be arraigned on the new charges on Wednesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.

