Mitchell man pleads to meth distribution charge; faces October sentencing

A 30-year-old Mitchell man will be spending a minimum of three years in prison after pleading no contest to a meth distribution charge on Thursday in Scotts Bluff County District Court.

George Valles collected $100 from a CI working for the WING Drug Task Force during an undercover buy that took place on December 10, 2016. During that buy, Desirae Rein provided the CI with 1.4 grams of methamphetamine.

Valles was arrested in April on two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance (within 1,000 feet of a school zone).

A plea deal was reached, where Valles would plead guilty or no contest to one of the two Class 1D felonies, and the second charge would be dismissed.

Valles will serve a minimum of three years in prison- and a maximum of 50- when he is sentenced on November 9 at 8:15 a.m. in Scotts Bluff County Court.

Desirae Rein is still waiting to stand trial in December on her two charges of Distribution of a Controlled Substance (within 1,000 feet of a school zone) from this same investigation. She is already facing a lengthy prison sentence stemming from convictions earlier this year.

Valles was arrested in 2014 in Mitchell after authorities found more than a pound of methamphetamine in his home. Charges were dismissed against him after the court ruled that authorities had an improper search warrant that led them to the large quantity of meth.