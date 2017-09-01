Mitchell man pleas to Motor Vehicle Homicide in August 2016 crash

A 24-year-old Mitchell man charged in the crash death of 19-year-old Dereon Betancur entered a no contest plea Friday to Motor Vehicle Homicide in a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Joshua Bolzer was slated to have a three day trial beginning Tuesday of next week, but entered the plea in an early morning district court hearing. Charges of willful reckless driving and driving under the influence were dismissed.

In August of 2016, Bolzer was arrested after allegedly crashing his pickup into a liquor store on the west edge of Mitchell while reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour. Bolzer’s truck struck The Ice Box liquor store, a utility pole, and a tractor and the remains of the vehicle were then scattered across a half block area.

The crash claimed the life of Betancur, while passengers Thomas Riley and Braydon Wiedeman, both from Mitchell, were also ejected from the pickup.

Sentencing is scheduled before District Judge Leo Dobrovolny October 20th at 1:30 p.m. Bolzer could get up to three years in prison.