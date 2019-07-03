Mitchell man sentenced for sending lewd photos to 13-year-old boy

A 24-year-old Mitchell man and lifetime registered sex offender has been sentenced for sending sexually explicit photos and text messages to a 13-year-old boy.

Conrad Newman was the subject of a Scottsbluff Police Department investigation that started back in November. The child said a man- later identified as Conrad Newman- had been sending him sexually explicit texts.

Court documents say that Newman also sent lewd photos and requested that the 13-year-old send him photos as well.

A warrant for Newman’s arrest was issued on December 13th, and was served in March, charging him with a felony charge of Enticement by an Electronic Communication Device.

The case didn’t go to trial, as Newman pleaded no contest to an amended charge of Attempted Enticement by an Electronic Communication Device.

This week he was sentenced to 360 days in jail on the conviction. In addition to already being a lifetime registered sex offender, he was also sentenced this week to lifetime parole supervision as well.