Mitchell man’s trial in fatality accident pushed back to May

The trial for a Mitchell man charged with motor vehicle homicide in a fatality accident August 20th on the west edge of Mitchell had his trial delayed to the May 1st jury term. The delay followed the granting Friday of a defense request for more time to obtain discovery evidence.

23 year old Joshua Bolzer of Mitchell is charged in the death of 19 year old Dereon Betancur.

During the preliminary hearing, Nebraska State Patrol accident constructionist Travis Wallace testified the airbag control module measured the speed of the vehicle at 119 miles per hour seconds before the airbag was deployed. Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Dodge told the court Bolzer’s blood alcohol content was .118, well over the legal limit, following the accident.

Bolzer is free on $25,000 cash bond.