Mitchell Mayoral Race: Taylor wins coin flip; Murrell plans running as write-in candidate

Incumbent Mitchell Mayor Brian Taylor will face Dave Curtis in November in the the mayoral race after he won a flip of a coin to break a tie for second in last month’s primary.

Taylor called the flip after he and Paul Murrell did a number draw to determine who would say heads or tails when County Canvassing Board member Linda Hauch flipped the coin.

Taylor called heads, and Hauch’s coin flip landed on heads.

The ceremony was conducted this afternoon in the County Commissioners room at the County Administration building after both candidates were tied at 92 votes.

Murrell immediately said his effort to win the race is not over.

“I’m writing in for Mayor,” said Murrell. “The race was close for all three of us. I had people contact me after the election and said they couldn’t make it, they were out of town, they didn’t get an absentee ballot, and they apologized. So I feel that I have a chance at being Mayor so I’m going to run as a write-in.”

Taylor also commented about the poor election turnout.

“The only thing I’d like to say I’m a little disappointed in the voter turnout,” said Taylor. “Other than that, it was a tight race, and I do believe that everyone has a chance. But I do think that everyone should be honest and wants to work with the city…and that will all come out.”

Murrell, who was on the council previously for eight years, said the city is not progressing, claiming businesses have moved out and the infrastructure is failing.

But Taylor rebutted Murrell’s claim, maintaining that buildings are being constructed, they are working on four businesses coming to town, and a new sewer system project is underway.