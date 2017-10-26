Mitchell pursuit suspect was wanted felon in multiple states

A man who was apprehended by authorities earlier this week near rural Mitchell isn’t the man he said he was.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman says following a Tuesday morning arrest, the man had identified himself as John Chavez. However on Thursday afternoon, Overman says that John Chavez was a fake name given by 30-year-old Julio Bernal, but was properly identified through fingerprints.

Overman says Julio Bernal is wanted on multiple felony charges in both Colorado and Texas. The warrants that we are aware of at this time are:

Weld County Colorado pending charges

(Under the name Joe Chavez, but identity confirmed as Bernal through fingerprints)

Kidnapping 1 st Degree – imprison/secrete-injure victim

Degree – imprison/secrete-injure victim Robbery/Aggravated – menace victim with deadly weapon

Assault/cause injury with deadly weapon

Felony menacing with weapon

Texas pending charges (Brown County and Kerr County)

False information/Forgery/Fraud

False statement to obtain property or credit

False name/False information/Forgery repeat offender

Bernal is in custody at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center, and is facing local charges in connection to this week’s pursuit. He is also being held on the Colorado and Texas warrants.