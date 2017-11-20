class="post-template-default single single-post postid-273288 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"

Mitchell Schools and Police investigate alleged student threats

BY Kevin Mooney | November 20, 2017
Mitchell Schools Superintendent Katherine Urbanek says social media reports of a student threatening to “shoot up” the district’s secondary school and having a “student hit list” are fabricated.

Urbanek would not comment about disciplinary action taken against the student. But Urbanek said the situation has been “fully investigated ” by the school district and “It did not warrant a lockdown or a call-out to parents”. Urbanek told KNEB News there was “no physical live threat” and maintains the situation has been “dramatized” on social media.

Mitchell Police Chief Mike Cotant says he is investigating the incident after first getting a report around noon last Wednesday. Cotant says he still needs to conduct over a dozen interviews of students and plans to have a report for the County Attorney’s office to review around the first of next month.

