Mitchell Senior Jessica Cotant named PVC Star Student of the Week

BY Ryan Murphy | May 3, 2019
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

This week’s Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week is the whole package.

Mitchell High School senior Jessica Cotant maintains a perfect GPA, is a three-sport athlete, and is involved with a plethora of extra curricular activities.

Watch her segment now! 

