Mitchell, Sidney bridges to benefit from NDOT County Bridge Match Program

Today, the Nebraska Department of Transportation announced 22 proposals were selected from 68 submitted in December for the second round of the County Bridge Match Program (CBMP). The program was created as a result of the 2016 Transportation

Innovation Act (TIA), signed into law by Governor Ricketts in April of 2016.

Locally, the Tri City Canal bridge near Experimental Farm Road just east of Mitchell will have a concrete box culvert replaced. In Cheyenne County, a project to replace culvert pipes seven miles south of Sidney at Cow Creek was also selected.

“Over the last twenty months the Department of Transportation has worked with our partners to implement a program that meets the intentions of the Transportation Innovation Act,” said NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis. “I am proud of how the CBMP has come together in a short period of time to provide assistance to our communities by addressing critical needs within Nebraska’s transportation system. NDOT has been fortunate to have the support of Nebraska’s citizens for such critical infrastructure projects.”

The CBMP provides funding to counties for the innovative replacement and repair of deficient county bridges. The second Request for Proposals was announced in October, with $4 million to be distributed to counties across Nebraska. Proposals were submitted by 59 counties and included 165 bridges.

The CBMP will fund 55 percent of eligible bridge construction cost with counties providing a 45 percent match. The selected proposals include 35 counties and 66 bridges at a total construction cost of

$8.5 million of which $ 4 million is from the CBMP.