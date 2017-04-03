Mitchell woman convicted of 2016 methamphetamine possession count

A Mitchell woman arrested last month for possession of methamphetamine is facing a May 12th sentencing after she was found guilty Friday of a similar charge filed last year.

The jury in Scotts Bluff County District Court deliberated for approximately an hour and a half Friday before convicting Brooke Schaneman from the February 29th, 2016 arrest.

Schaneman was arrested in March of this year after a Scotts Bluff County SWAT team executed a search warrant at a Mitchell home. Investigators found a bag of methamphetamine in the bedroom area of the building, as well as glass meth pipes downstairs and in Schaneman’s car. A preliminary hearing on the latest case is set for April 13th.

Court documents say the SWAT team also found a hammer drill, chainsaw, magnetic drill press and welder that had been reported stolen in cases investigated by both the Morrill and Scottsbluff Police Departments. Joseph Thorsten was arrested on charges of possession of stolen property and possession of methamphetamine and will be arraigned in district court Friday.