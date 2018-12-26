Mix of wintry weather expected over next couple of days

A “soupy, wintry mix” is how KNEB meteorologist Don Day describes the winter weather expected in western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming over the next couple of days.

But he warns it will feel quite raw outside tomorrow with blustery winds and colder temperatures. Day says the biggest snowfall impact from the storm will be felt to the east and northeast of our area.

He says we can expect a heavy dusting of snow, with on and off chances of light snow and snow activity through Friday.

But unless there is some big unexpected change, he says snowfall amounts in the region should be relatively light.

Day says the storm will impact travel across a large portion of the midwest, including I-70 in Kansas, I-80 in Nebraska and I-90 in South Dakota.

He said areas of northeast Nebraska could see snowfall amounts of nearly a foot.