MJ’s owner confirms restaurant closure

The owner of MJ’s restaurant in the former Applebees building at 27th Street and 5th Avenue confirms to KNEB that the restaurant has officially closed.

Dave and Mary Jane Kreman opened the store in December of last year. They had previously operated M.J.’s Ranch House restaurant in downtown Crawford.

The couple made renovations to the building, including the kitchen, prior to opening after it was empty for a year. There is no word on the couple’s future plans. M.J.’s is the latest of a string of local restaurants that have closed in the last two months