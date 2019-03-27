Mock Tornado Warning Highlights Severe Weather Awareness Week

A mock tornado warning Wednesday morning was part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, as Emergency Management officials make their own preparations for the upcoming season.

Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman told KNEB News the only warning siren he was aware of that did not work was the one located near the information caboose at 27th Street and Highway 26.

Newman did say the Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening will consider moving the siren in the Westmoor area to a more effective location for that neighborhood.

Newman said there may be a few places where coverage overlaps and the sirens might be difficult to hear, even when outside. But he did say weather alert radios did activate, and he reminds people to remain vigilant whenever there is a potential for severe weather.