Monday accident claims life of Alliance woman

BY Ryan Murphy | December 5, 2017
The Nebraska State Patrol says icy road conditions caused an accident on Highway 385 that claimed the life of an Alliance woman.

Dispatchers tell KNEB News that around 11:27 a.m. Monday, 35-year-old Lisa Penaluna was driving northbound near mile marker 133 north of Alliance. Her vehicle lost control, and was struck by a semi driven by Gary Chestnut of Kansas.

Penaluna was killed as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash; Chestnut was uninjured.

The Nebraska State Patrol says restraints were used by both drivers.

 

