Monument celebrates National Park Week with several activities

Scotts Bluff National Monument will celebrate National Park Week April 15-23 with an Earth Day event, an Art Show and the waiving of fees this weekend and next weekend.

The annual Monument Cleanup by volunteers and park staff will take place Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. This year, participants will work with Rangers to help remove graffiti and help park staff with roadside litter clean up. Volunteers should be dressed in long pants and sturdy shoes. Gloves, water and snacks will be available.

National Junior Ranger Day falls on April 15 this year. In addition to earning a Scotts Bluff National Monument Junior Ranger badge, kids may also work on Junior Paleontologist and Junior Ranger Night Explorer programs.

The annual “An Artist’s Perception” Art Show will kick off on Sunday, April 16. Regional artists from the North Platte Valley Artist Guild will display examples of their art work in various media at the Scotts Bluff National Monument Visitor Center from April 16 through May 14, 2016. The artwork will showcase the scenery and the natural and cultural history of the area. The artists will be honored at a reception sponsored by the Oregon Trail Museum Association on Sunday, April 16 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Spring Up the Bluff will take place on Sunday, April 23 at 6:00 p.m. Bring five of your friends or family members for a fun relay up the summit road. The relay race is organized and sponsored by NEXT Young Professionals. Each team may be composed of one to six members with running and walking divisions and three age categories. Participants may register online at www.bluffrun.eventbrite.com or on race day at 5:30 p.m.