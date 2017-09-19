class="post-template-default single single-post postid-260754 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Monument Dog Park fence construction to begin

BY Kevin Mooney | September 19, 2017
Committee members Amber Schiltz and Jen Youel with Basset Hound Wyatt

Members of a citizen group planning a new five acre dog park says it’s important for people to see something beginning at their future Gering site. The Common Grounds Dog Park Committee held a ceremony at Tuesday morning at the south west corner of Five Rocks Road and U Street, the future site of the dog park to mark the beginning of construction on the park fence.

Committee member Amber Schiltz says they have raised $27,000 of the $40,000 needed to complete the first phase of the project and is hoping when people see ongoing construction of the fence they will be convinced to donate to the cause. A $14,000 Gering Keno Committee donation is funding the fence construction.

Schiltz says they also need a gravel parking lot before opening up the park to dogs, possibly in late October.

Several shelters, picnic tables, trees, and hydrants are also planned as part of the first phase.

