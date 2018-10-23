class="post-template-default single single-post postid-342892 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Monument Dog Park in Gering to hold grand opening Sunday

BY Kevin Mooney | October 23, 2018
After three years of hard work, including one whole year for construction, the Monument Dog Park in Gering will have a grand opening Sunday afternoon.

Common Grounds Dog Park Committee Vice President and co-founder Amber Schiltz says the five acre fenced in area at the southwest corner of Five Rocks Road and U Street is ready to welcome the public.

Schiltz said, “There’s three different sections, one for smaller dogs , one for timid dogs or dogs who just want to play with themselves and owner , and then  the bigger section is the general  free play where owners can exercise with their dogs off-leash.”

Schiltz says the park cost $90,000 to build and there are still some things yet to do, including adding an ADA compliant paved pathway along the inside perimeter of the park and an AKC agility course to allow owners to not just exercise their dogs but teach them new skills.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting will take place at 1 p.m.  The dog park will be maintained by the city of Gering within their parks system .

