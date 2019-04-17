Monument Mall welcomes several new businesses

A fresh breath of life is being brought into Monument Mall in Scottsbluff.

Work continues on the new Harbor Freight and Dollar Tree on either end of the mall, with the former expected to open in just a few more weeks.

But inside the mall, there have been a handful of new businesses that have opened their doors in the past month.

Genny’s Sewing and Crafts has been serving Scottsbluff for more than 20 years and just relocated from their Avenue A location. This shop specializes in custom sewing, as well as repairs, alterations, patches, and work on zippers.

Owner Genny Escamilla and her sister in-law Blanca Martinez say they’re hopeful that the new mall location helps increase her business presence.

“It has been better. We have people come in who didn’t know we existed,” explains Escamilla. “A lot of our customers used to sew, but they’re elderly now so they don’t see well anymore. So having someone do it is a blessing for them- and us- because they trust us.”

And just one door down is Bluffs Sports Cards, which also opened just a few weeks ago. Owner Deanna Cortez says there’s something for every sports fan here, including jerseys and hats, Funk-o Pop collectibles, and of course, lots of baseball, football, and basketball cards.

“I’ve been doing a lot online for a couple of years now, just kind of buying and selling back and forth. And then the opportunity came up- and I thought ‘why not’,” explains Cortez. “And if you’re new to collecting there’s some cheaper options, and if you’re a seasoned collector then we have some pretty high-end stuff if you want to add some value to your collection.”

Other new additions and changes at the mall include the opening of Chino’s Mexican Restaurant, new owners at the Twisted Pretzel, and Planet Bounce relocating the old JC Penney’s building.