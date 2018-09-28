Monument Marathon Expo welcomes participants Friday

Participants in tomorrow’s Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon began arriving at the Gering Civic Center around noon today for the pre-race Expo.

The Expo is an opportunity to learn more about local attractions, check out booths by other regional races, artisans and vendors.

Organizers have streamlined the pickup process for the racer’s timing bibs, SWAG bag and race shirt so they have more time to explore the area.

The Expo is available to participants and the general public until 9 p.m. this evening, where participants not only to get their items for race day, but can take a photo at their selfie station, pick up new Marathon apparel and gear, get a tour of the Scotts Bluff National Monument, find out more about local attractions, sign the participant wall, and much more.

5K registration will remain open throughout the expo.