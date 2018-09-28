class="post-template-default single single-post postid-338030 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Monument Marathon Expo welcomes participants Friday

BY Dave Strang | September 28, 2018
Home News Regional News
Monument Marathon Expo welcomes participants Friday
South Carolina resident Kenneth Ebener picks up his race bib at Expo for Saturday's Marathon (Strang/RRN/KNEB)

Participants in tomorrow’s Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon began arriving at the Gering Civic Center around noon today for the pre-race Expo.

The Expo is an opportunity to learn more about local attractions, check out booths by other regional races, artisans and vendors.

Organizers have streamlined the pickup process for the racer’s timing bibs, SWAG bag and race shirt so they have more time to explore the area.

The Expo is available to participants and the general public until 9 p.m. this evening, where participants not only to get their items for race day, but can take a photo at their selfie station, pick up new Marathon apparel and gear, get a tour of the Scotts Bluff National Monument, find out more about local attractions, sign the participant wall, and much more.

5K registration will remain open throughout the expo.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments