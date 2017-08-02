Monument Marathon needing volunteers for September 30th event

Around 250 volunteers are needed to help out the Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon, which will be held September 30th.

WNCC Foundation Director Jennifer Rogers says with a full marathon, a half-marathon, and the 5k that was added last year, there are many opportunities to help out. Rogers says they include positions on the course to make sure people are going in the right direction to the finish line area and even days before the race starts if you can’t make it September 30th.

Volunteers or participants in the race should long on to monumentmarathon.com or call 630-6551,

Rogers says around 300 total people have already signed up to participate in this year’s marathon events, which last year had a total of around 575 people.