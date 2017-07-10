Monument museum changes coming soon as construction project looms

Within a couple weeks the public will begin to see changes in the Scotts Bluff National Monument museum.

Park Ranger Matt Solomon says they will start removing the old exhibits at that time, with temporary exhibits remaining inside for public view. Solomon says the museum area will be shut down and the exhibits will be housed in a trailer when the first phase of new construction begins in October.

The first part of the project includes demolition of the old restrooms and about three rows of the amphitheater to make room for a modern theater complex.

The museum will also be more inter-active and there will be more of a circular flow to allow for better movement by visitors. Solomon says the project is expected to be completed in the second half of next year.