Monument plans to open Saddle Rock Trail July 14th

All of the the Saddle Rock Trail at the Scotts Bluff National Monument will be open to the public again late next week, according to Park Ranger Matt Solomon.

A slide in December of 2015 dropped 25,000 tons of rock onto the lower portion of the trail and undercut the upper portion. Solomon told us on KNEB’s News Extra the four man crew that has been working on the slide since early last month plans to have it open July 14th.

Solomon says they have been helped by getting a “Bobcat” up to the area to help with the scooping. They are now two-thirds of the way through the rock slide and should be done soon with the digging.

Solomon says even when the entire trail is reopened additional work will be needed stabilize the slopes and repair asphalt where the rocks fell, but eventually they will get it back to its original condition.