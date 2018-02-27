Monument plans year long celebration for 2019

2019 marks the 100 year anniversary of the Scotts Bluff National Monument, and the National Park Service is already planning a year long community celebration.

Superintendent Dan Morford told KNEB News the monument came into existence as a result of people in the valley petitioning the National Park Service to create the Monument.

So, Morford says they are hoping to come back to that and have the community be involved in helping them make it a successful year long celebration.

Morford says they are hoping to do things every month, and is hoping people will have some creative ideas in how to make it a true community celebration.

Morford says anyone wishing to volunteer can either stop by the Monument office or call them at 436-9700. He is hoping to have a brain storming session with volunteers sometime in mid-March.