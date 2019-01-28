Monument re-opens following end of Federal Gov’t shutdown

Staff is back at work at the Scotts Bluff National Monument, as the National Park Service attraction has re-opened following the temporary resolution to the federal government shutdown.

However, Superintendent Dan Morford tells KNEB News visitors will have to wait a little while to be able to go to the top of the monument. “We had some rockfall over the time that we’ve been closed, plus some snow, so we’re working on that this morning and afternoon so once we get the ice off the roadway we can open it up for people to go to the top”, says Morford.

Morford says the Parks Service has stayed in contact with the contractor on the Visitor Center expansion and renovation, and while the timeline might be pushed back a few weeks, the re-opening of the government should allow all parties to get a start date set for work to begin in earnest.