Monument Superintendent confident national parks will have Trump Administration support

Scotts Bluff National Monument Superintendent Dan Morford says he is not concerned proposed cuts to National Park Service funding in President Trump’s budget will have a big impact on the local attraction.

Morford told KNEB News he feels confident about the Trump administration’s support of the Interior Department.

Morford says the new Interior Department Secretary seems to be very supportive of the national parks and the great outdoors and will preserve and protect those things. . Morford is “optimistic ” even though they may have to “tighten our belt a little bit.” But he added “that’s not always a bad thing either.”

Morford says even though there are a number of National Parks with deferred maintenance issues, the Monument has been able to get the money necessary for upkeep to roads and trails.