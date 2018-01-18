Monument Sup’t playing waiting game regarding possible shutdown

Federal agencies and those dependent on federal funding are scrambling to prepare for a possible government shutdown after midnight Friday.

At the Scotts Bluff National Monument, where he has eight staff members, Superintendent Dan Morford is still waiting to hear what the plan is if Congress cannot pass a spending measure.

Morford admits a shutdown would be “disruptive” and the threat of a shutdown ” is getting old.” Morford says even the timeline for finishing the renovations at the visitor center could be pushed back if a shutdown does occur.

Postal service will not be impacted by a shutdown because they are self sufficient with revenues tied to postage not taxes.

Social security will still be paid and airline service will continue.