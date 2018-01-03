class="post-template-default single single-post postid-281684 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Monument Valley Pathway route design approved

BY Kevin Mooney | January 3, 2018
After years of planning and preparation work, a final route design has been approved for phase I of the Monument Valley Pathway expansion project.

The federally funded project will extend the pathway north from Riverside Park to Regional West Medical Center, and then connecting with the Lander Soccer Complex and Western Nebraska Community College.

Scottsbluff Public Works Director Mark Bohl says they are already up to the point of acquiring property right-of-ways. Bohl said approximately thirty-five right of ways need to be negotiated.

Bohl says once the right-of-ways are acquired, the project will be let for bids…most likely in 2019.

