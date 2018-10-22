Mooney announces retirement

After over 34 years at KNEB, News Director Kevin Mooney has announced that he will retire next month.

Mooney, known by some of his longtime friends and golfing buddies as “Scoop,” has earned a reputation as a credible, trusted, professional newsman. However, his career didn’t start out in the newsroom.

Mooney, a Boulder, Colorado native, graduated from Elkins Broadcasting School in Denver. Then, he started his radio career in Columbus, Nebraska, as a disc jockey. After brief stints in non-radio careers in Albion, Nebraska, and back in Boulder, Mooney returned to radio in Wyoming.

Again, Mooney was not in the newsroom, but instead a hard rock disc jockey for a radio station in Gillette. Toward the end of his time in Gillette, Mooney began to help out in the news department. Mooney then became News Director at KGOS in Torrington in October 1979, where he served for nearly five years.

Then, on August 1, 1984, when the Nebraska Rural Radio Association purchased KNEB Radio in Scottsbluff, Mooney was hired as the station’s news director.

During his time on the air at KNEB, he has covered 40 primary and general elections, the Western Sugar factory explosion and reconstruction, as well as the Jeff Boppre, Raymond Mata and Jeff Hessler first degree murder cases. Mooney won six Mark Twain awards from the Nebraska Associated Press, as well as numerous awards for spot news and newscasts from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. In 2007, Mooney, along with Jerry Dishong and Steve Frederick were honored with the Scottsbluff-Gering Chamber Trailblazer award.

In addition to news, Mooney also spent over 30 years providing play-by-play coverage of high school football and basketball in both Torrington and Scottsbluff. He has served as coordinator or co-coordinator of Thanksgiving in the Valley for 34 years.

Mooney’s last day on air at KNEB will be Thursday, November 15th. A public celebration of Mooney’s career and retirement will be held that evening from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Weborg 21 Centre in Gering. The event will also be a celebration of KNEB-AM’s 70th year on the air.